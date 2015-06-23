Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
SEOUL, June 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 23 -11.8* 143.7 -118.0 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 Month to date -1,011.6 -485.3 1,466.2 Year to date 8,560.8 -8,994.9 262.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.149 trillion Korean won ($1.04 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,104.4100 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Net proceeds are expected to be utilized for secured debt repayment and general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for KIM follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio, its generally consist