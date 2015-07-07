Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
SEOUL, July 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 7 -107.1* -148.7 249.7 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 June 25 8.1 38.6 -31.9 June 24 54.5 -14.8 -24.6 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 Month to date -275.4 -447.0 789.9 Year to date 8,247.4 -9,346.1 1,034.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 400.9 billion Korean won ($354.63 million) worth. ($1 = 1,130.4800 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: