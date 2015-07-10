SEOUL, July 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 10 -71.6* -198.7 271.3 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 June 25 8.1 38.6 -31.9 June 24 54.5 -14.8 -24.6 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 Month to date -1,092.7 -300.8 1,461.8 Year to date 7,430.0 -9,199.9 1,713.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.218 trillion Korean won ($1.08 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,128.1800 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)