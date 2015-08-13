SEOUL, Aug 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 13 -214.6* 196.9 -26.8 ^ Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1 July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2 July 29 2.0 -34.1 3.1 July 28 -130.5 207.1 -87.5 July 27 1.1 36.0 -71.3 July 24 -258.6 -148.8 383.3 Month to date -774.7 107.4 280.6 Year to date 5,956.8 -9,695.0 3,407.4 ^ Aug 12 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 826.1 billion Korean won ($703.75 million) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,173.8600 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)