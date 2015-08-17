SEOUL, Aug 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 17 -321.3* 154.4 134.9 ^ Aug 13 -216.3 199.3 -27.5 Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1 July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2 July 29 2.0 -34.1 3.1 July 28 -130.5 207.1 -87.5 July 27 1.1 36.0 -71.3 Month to date -1,097.8 264.3 414.7 Year to date 5,633.7 -9,538.1 3,541.5 ^ Aug 13 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.149 trillion Korean won ($971.51 million) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,182.6900 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)