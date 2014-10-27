SEOUL, Oct 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 27 10.1 75.2 -95.4 Oct 24 356.7 395.2 103.6 Oct 23 -193.5 123.1 66.9 Oct 22 48.4 68.4 -110.3 Oct 21 -63.0 -55.2 116.9 Oct 20 19.9 117.5 -154.4 Oct 17 -309.4 213.5 80.6 Oct 16 -21.2 83.6 -65.6 Oct 15 -180.9 81.5 76.5 Oct 14 -292.4 248.7 29.5 Oct 13 -319.3 373.9 -76.2 Oct 10 -186.1 92.2 84.5 Oct 8 -156.7 75.3 57.4 Oct 7 -178.6 142.1 23.3 Oct 6 -199.8 45.6 139.6 Month to date -2,248.5 2,375.7 521.6 Year to date 5,386.9 -3,422.3 248.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)