BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Oct 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 28 -141.2 38.4 108.1 Oct 27 -9.7 98.5 -95.4 Oct 24 356.7 395.2 103.6 Oct 23 -193.5 123.1 66.9 Oct 22 48.4 68.4 -110.3 Oct 21 -63.0 -55.2 116.9 Oct 20 19.9 117.5 -154.4 Oct 17 -309.4 213.5 80.6 Oct 16 -21.2 83.6 -65.6 Oct 15 -180.9 81.5 76.5 Oct 14 -292.4 248.7 29.5 Oct 13 -319.3 373.9 -76.2 Oct 10 -186.1 92.2 84.5 Oct 8 -156.7 75.3 57.4 Oct 7 -178.6 142.1 23.3 Month to date -2,409.4 2,437.4 629.7 Year to date 5,226.0 -3,360.6 356.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.