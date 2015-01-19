SEOUL, Jan 19 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 19 -34.1* 171.3 -144.0
Jan 16 -300.6 -127.0 268.9
Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1
Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9
Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1
Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9
Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6
Jan 8 196.0 -26.1 -148.6
Jan 7 -220.3 -3.7 125.6
Jan 6 -330.1 -80.4 273.1
Jan 5 55.4 -230.6 57.5
Jan 2 26.4 -204.0 126.4
Dec 30 -100.2 -202.6 147.9
Dec 29 -118.6 -166.0 127.3
Dec 26 64.0 299.5 -368.1
Month to date -882.2 -783.4 648.5
Year to date -882.2 -783.4 648.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
770.2 billion Korean won ($715.52 million) worth.
($1 = 1,076.4200 won)
(Reporting By Kahyun Yang)