BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
SEOUL, Feb 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 11 107.3 64.7 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Feb 3 -30.4 14.3 14.5 Feb 2 3.9 -50.6 31.5 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Jan 29 -242.0 123.3 109.0 Jan 28 -66.0 186.3 -130.7 Jan 27 76.8 94.6 -197.2 Jan 26 -109.2 -84.2 73.5 Jan 23 100.1 -95.5 -110.1 Jan 22 61.1 -89.3 -86.3 Month to date 384.4 505.2 -891.6 Year to date -654.6 -163.9 -668.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.