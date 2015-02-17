US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
SEOUL, Feb 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 17 -25.0 124.8 -78.8 Feb 16 130.2 -94.8 -32.6 Feb 13 175.1 65.6 -232.8 Feb 12 -59.8 33.4 23.2 Feb 11 100.1 72.0 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Feb 3 -30.4 14.3 14.5 Feb 2 3.9 -50.6 31.5 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Jan 29 -242.0 123.3 109.0 Jan 28 -66.0 186.3 -130.7 Month to date 597.6 641.4 -1,212.6 Year to date -441.4 -27.7 -989.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank accused of conspiring with prominent Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.