SEOUL, Feb 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 23 112.2 -5.9 -94.1 Feb 17 -25.5 125.5 -78.8 Feb 16 130.2 -94.8 -32.6 Feb 13 175.1 65.6 -232.8 Feb 12 -59.8 33.4 23.2 Feb 11 100.1 72.0 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Feb 3 -30.4 14.3 14.5 Feb 2 3.9 -50.6 31.5 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Jan 29 -242.0 123.3 109.0 Month to date 709.3 636.2 -1,306.8 Year to date -329.7 -32.8 -1,083.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)