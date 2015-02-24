SEOUL, Feb 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 24 101.1 28.3 -120.3 Feb 23 127.9 -10.5 -93.0 Feb 17 -25.5 125.5 -78.8 Feb 16 130.2 -94.8 -32.6 Feb 13 175.1 65.6 -232.8 Feb 12 -59.8 33.4 23.2 Feb 11 100.1 72.0 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Feb 3 -30.4 14.3 14.5 Feb 2 3.9 -50.6 31.5 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Month to date 826.1 659.8 -1,425.9 Year to date -212.9 -9.2 -1,202.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)