SEOUL, April 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 13 282.8* -281.7 15.5 Apr 10 287.4 22.0 -304.4 Apr 9 151.4 -228.7 153.4 Apr 8 94.6 60.0 -136.8 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Apr 1 -63.2 -82.9 122.3 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Mar 30 75.8 -78.2 16.0 Mar 27 -79.9 -33.2 154.4 Mar 26 -112.4 -68.4 187.5 Mar 25 112.5 -175.9 101.6 Mar 24 65.4 -84.9 40.1 Month to date 813.5 -657.6 2.3 Year to date 4,011.3 -3,644.0 -1,401.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 864.5 billion korean won ($787.44 million) worth. ($1 = 1,097.8600 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)