SEOUL, April 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 15 317.2* -333.2 7.3 Apr 14 395.8 -148.1 -221.0 Apr 13 279.2 -284.7 22.2 Apr 10 287.4 22.0 -304.4 Apr 9 151.4 -228.7 153.4 Apr 8 94.6 60.0 -136.8 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Apr 1 -63.2 -82.9 122.3 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Mar 30 75.8 -78.2 16.0 Mar 27 -79.9 -33.2 154.4 Mar 26 -112.4 -68.4 187.5 Month to date 1,522.9 -1,142.0 -204.7 Year to date 4,720.7 -4,128.3 -1,608.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.57 trillion korean won ($1.43 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,095.2300 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)