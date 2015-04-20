SEOUL, April 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 20 285.1* -313.7 32.4 Apr 17 279.9 -108.1 -148.6 Apr 16 374.9 -268.1 -101.8 Apr 15 321.2 -344.9 18.2 Apr 14 395.8 -148.1 -221.0 Apr 13 279.2 -284.7 22.2 Apr 10 287.4 22.0 -304.4 Apr 9 151.4 -228.7 153.4 Apr 8 94.6 60.0 -136.8 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Apr 1 -63.2 -82.9 122.3 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Month to date 2,466.8 -1,843.5 -411.9 Year to date 5,664.6 -4,829.9 -1,815.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.52 trillion korean won ($2.34 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,078.6000 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)