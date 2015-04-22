BRIEF-GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani's FY 2016 compensation $12.75 mln vs $39.25 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo sandeep mathrani's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.75 million versus $39.25 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
SEOUL, April 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 22 710.0* -418.3 -274.5 Apr 21 246.8 -474.8 227.4 Apr 20 285.1 -304.8 32.4 Apr 17 279.9 -108.1 -148.6 Apr 16 374.9 -268.1 -101.8 Apr 15 321.2 -344.9 18.2 Apr 14 395.8 -148.1 -221.0 Apr 13 279.2 -284.7 22.2 Apr 10 287.4 22.0 -304.4 Apr 9 151.4 -228.7 153.4 Apr 8 94.6 60.0 -136.8 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Month to date 3,423.6 -2,727.7 -458.9 Year to date 6,621.3 -5,714.1 -1,862.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.47 trillion korean won ($3.22 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,077.9600 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Republican leaders of the House of Representatives pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system from consideration on Friday due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald Trump.