SEOUL, April 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 24 532.7* -434.1 -81.0 Apr 23 443.5 34.3 -457.7 Apr 22 744.5 -395.1 -333.4 Apr 21 246.8 -474.8 227.4 Apr 20 285.1 -304.8 32.4 Apr 17 279.9 -108.1 -148.6 Apr 16 374.9 -268.1 -101.8 Apr 15 321.2 -344.9 18.2 Apr 14 395.8 -148.1 -221.0 Apr 13 279.2 -284.7 22.2 Apr 10 287.4 22.0 -304.4 Apr 9 151.4 -228.7 153.4 Apr 8 94.6 60.0 -136.8 Apr 7 48.3 -57.0 62.7 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Month to date 4,434.3 -3,104.4 -1,056.6 Year to date 7,632.1 -6,090.7 -2,460.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 14 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 4.49 trillion korean won ($4.17 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,076.4500 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)