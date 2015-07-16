SEOUL, July 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 16 9.9 41.6 -42.2 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 July 2 116.1 -82.5 -2.0 July 1 9.4 73.6 -74.8 June 30 -51.6 83.5 -31.0 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 Month to date -876.1 -644.2 1,637.5 Year to date 7,646.6 -9,543.3 1,888.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)