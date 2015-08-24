CGD begins marketing Portugal's first AT1
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Portugal's Caixa Geral de Depositos is marketing a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at an 11% to 11.5% coupon, according to a lead.
SEOUL, Aug 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 24 -723.1* 400.8 297.4 ^Aug 21 -442.1 923.8 -532.9 Aug 20 -293.2 288.5 -37.8 Aug 19 -26.9 167.5 -219.2 Aug 18 -20.7 83.9 -101.8 Aug 17 -321.3 154.3 134.9 Aug 13 -216.3 199.3 -27.5 Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 Month to date -2,603.8 2,128.6 -179.5 Year to date 4,127.8 -7,673.8 2,947.3 ^ Aug 21 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.655 trillion Korean won ($2.21 billion) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,201.5300 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Portugal's Caixa Geral de Depositos is marketing a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at an 11% to 11.5% coupon, according to a lead.
March 23 LM Development Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Y0Uq9n Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)