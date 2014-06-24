* Stocks buoyed by factory activity growth in U.S. and China * Heavyweights such as Samsung Elec and Hyundai Motor rally * Won steadies on quiet trade SEOUL, June 24 South Korean shares rose in morning trade on Tuesday and appeared headed for their best day in two weeks as expansion in factory activity around the globe supported risk appetite, with offshore investors picking up heavyweight names. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,993.63 as of 0230 GMT, on track for the biggest daily percentage gain since a rise of 1.1 percent since June 10. "Market heavyweights closely follow global economic recovery, and the manufacturing surveys in the U.S. and China have provided positive signals," said Hyundai Securities market analyst Bae Sung-young, referring to the heavyweight exporters' rally that lifted the broader market. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co , the two largest components in KOSPI, rose 2.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. LG Display Co Ltd , the world's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays, advanced 3.9 percent. Global manufacturing activity appeared to accelerate in June, buoyed by a return to growth in China and Japan and the fastest expansion in the U.S. factory sector in more than four years. Financial data firm Markit said on Monday that its preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers Index rose to 57.5 in June, the highest reading since May 2010. Bae, however, added that the market hasn't been able to create strong upward momentum to override caution over April-June corporate earnings, which is likely to persist in the near term. Hanwha Chemical Corp fell 2.9 percent due to worries of a grim earnings outlook after a local brokerage cut the company's operating profit forecast for the April-June period. Offshore and domestic institutional investors positioned as net buyers, purchasing a combined 113 billion won ($111 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The won steadied against the dollar in lukewarm trade, with stock inflows offsetting caution over a possible intervention by the South Korean foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's rise. The local currency was quoted at 1,018.3 versus the dollar as of 0230 GMT, compared with Monday's onshore close at 1,018.5. The won is the fastest appreciating currency in the region so far this year, strengthening 3.6 percent against the greenback. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,018.3 1,018.5 Yen/won 10.0000/9.9941 9.9833 *KTB futures 106.34 106.34 KOSPI 1,993.63 1,974.92 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang)