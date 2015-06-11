SEOUL, June 11 The yield on South Korea's
benchmark 10-year treasury bonds fell below the
comparable U.S. yield on Thursday for the first time
in nearly 10 years, reflecting their divergent monetary policy
settings.
South Korea's 10-year treasury bonds yielded as low as 2.463
percent, compared with 2.473 percent for the U.S. Treasury
Bonds. It was the first time since October 2006.
South Korea's central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis
points to a record-low 1.50 percent on Thursday to offset any
potentially harmful economic effects from an outbreak of the
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)