Sept 4 Soybean spot basis bids fell 25 cents per bushel at a processor in Decatur, Illinois, as the harvest neared in the No. 2 soy growing state behind Iowa, grain merchants said on Tuesday.

Dealers at the processor were bidding to buy soybeans at 30 cents per bushel above Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans , with the basis the lowest in roughly 2-1/2 months. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)