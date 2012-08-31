CHICAGO Aug 31 Soybean basis bids in Council Bluffs, Iowa, fell 20 cents a bushel on Friday ahead of the harvest in the top U.S. soybean-producing state, dealers said.

Basis bids in Council Bluffs are down 45 cents this week and were quoted at 5 cents per bushel over the Chicago Board of Trade November soybean contract, which was trading at $17.49-1/2 per bushel on Friday morning.

(Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by Dale Hudson)