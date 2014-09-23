By Michael Hirtzer
| CHICAGO, Sept 23
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Cash prices for U.S. soybeans
have dropped by as much as $5 per bushel since last week as
processors have slashed historically high bids for the beans
during the early phases of a record harvest, grain merchants and
analysts said on Tuesday.
Soybean prices that reached nearly $15 per bushel at a
closely watched crushing plant in Claypool, Indiana, last week
were about $9.80 on Tuesday for immediate deliveries, with
further declines expected in the so-called "basis," or the
amount above or below benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soy
futures that buyers are willing to pay.
In Decatur, Illinois, where Archer Daniels Midland Co
has a processing plant, bids fell to 10 cents above
futures, down from $2.75 above futures last week and the lowest
basis since December, the grain merchants said. Bids in Decatur
in late August shot to a record $3.75 above futures as U.S. soy
supplies from last year's harvest dwindled to a decade low of an
estimated 140.5 million bushels as of Sept. 1, according to the
U.S. Agriculture Department.
As of Sunday, farmers had harvested 3 percent of what is
forecast to be the largest soy harvest ever, 3.91 billion
bushels, USDA said. Fresh supplies and forecasts for warm
temperatures, which will speed the drying down of the crop,
sparked declines in the soybean bids.
"Basis crashing has been expected from both a seasonal
perspective on the harvest and amplified by the sheer magnitude
of the crop," said Christopher Narayanan, head of agriculture
research at Societe Generale in New York.
CBOT soy futures <0#S:> declined for the fourth straight
session to a four-year low on Tuesday on the outlook for good
harvest weather.
Corn prices were near a five-year low, outpacing
declines in soybeans. Farmers in South America are likely to
favor soy during the approaching planting season, with the
bigger global soy supply expected to result in lower prices for
farmers, and crushers such as ADM.
"With another strong Brazilian crop expected, this certainly
paves the way for cheaper prices from an end user standpoint,"
Narayanan said.
(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub and Christine Stebbins;
Editing by Peter Galloway)