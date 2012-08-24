Aug 24 The spot basis bid for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast tumbled sharply on Friday as newly harvested supplies from the Delta region flooded the market, traders said. August-loaded soybean barges, including insurance and freight (CIF), fell to 90 cents a bushel Chicago Board of Trade November futures, down 15 cents from a day earlier and the lowest spot CIF basis bid in 3-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)