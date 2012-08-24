UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 24 The spot basis bid for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast tumbled sharply on Friday as newly harvested supplies from the Delta region flooded the market, traders said. August-loaded soybean barges, including insurance and freight (CIF), fell to 90 cents a bushel Chicago Board of Trade November futures, down 15 cents from a day earlier and the lowest spot CIF basis bid in 3-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders