BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
(Corrects Jan 24 story to show shipments highest since 1998, not highest ever )
By Michael Hirtzer
Jan 24 U.S. exporters shipped the most soymeal in nearly 16 years last week as farmers in Argentina, the top exporter of the animal feed, hoarded soybeans amid a plunging peso, analysts said on Friday.
The U.S. exporters loaded out 398,591 tonnes of soymeal, primarily to Asian destinations such as South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines. That was the biggest weekly shipment since April 1998, when exporters loaded 433,498 tonnes, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.
"The peso is the reason why soymeal exports are so large - Argentina is out of the program," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International in Chicago. "The shipments of nearly 400,000 tonnes are just incredible."
Argentine farmers are holding about 8.4 million tonnes of soybeans - five times more than a year ago - as the country's currency falls, making the beans more valuable to hold than the peso, according to Leandro Pierbattisti, an analyst with Argentina's grains warehousing chamber.
The tight-fisted farmers limited the supplies soy processors in Argentina can crush and then sell in export markets, pushing business instead to the United States.
The large U.S. exports bolstered soymeal futures at the Chicago Board of Trade, which jumped 1.7 percent to $426.00 per short ton and notched the largest gains on Friday in the agriculture futures complex.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.