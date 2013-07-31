CHICAGO, July 31 There were 846 soyoil contracts posted for delivery against the Chicago Board of Trade August soyoil contract on Wednesday, the first notice day for deliveries, the CME Group said. The deliveries were below the 1,000-3,000 deliveries traders expected and were met by strong commercial stopping. CHS Hedging was featured posting 525 contracts, with a customer of ABN Amro taking 445 and a JP Morgan customer stopping 300. Spot U.S. crude soyoil prices, FOB track, cents per lb, versus CBOT futures as indicated. Processor/merchant offers: Location Cents/lb Basis Change Central Illinois +0.25 to -0.25 +Q unc Western Corn Belt -0.50 to -1.00 +Q unc U.S. NOLA +1.00 to +1.50 +Q unc UNC = unchanged, NC = no comparison