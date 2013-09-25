UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO, Sept 25 Spot U.S. crude soyoil prices, FOB track, cents per lb, versus CBOT futures as indicated. Processor/merchant offers: Location Cents/lb Basis Change Central Illinois -1.25 to -0.50 +V dn 0.75 SOY-CTILL-US Western Corn Belt -1.25 +Z nc SOY-WCBLT-US U.S. NOLA +0.75 to +1.00 +V unc SOY-USGNL-US (CBOT basis notes: F=January, H=March, K=May, N=July, Q=August, U=September, V=October, Z=December) UNC = unchanged, NC = no comparison (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources