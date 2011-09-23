MADRID, Sept 23 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS , , ,
Europe's banking regulator said there were no plans to force
more than a dozen weaker banks to raise capital quickly.
IBERDROLA , GAMESA , ENDESA
The Spanish government has set an annual target for
installed wind energy of 1,400 megawatts between 2013 and 2020,
according to draft regulation the Industry Ministry sent to the
energy sector watchdog.
REPSOL , PEMEX , SACYR
Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau's attempts to get rid of
board members representing Sacyr and Pemex are not supported by
stakeholder La Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine, website El
Confidencial reported without citing sources.
(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)