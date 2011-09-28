MADRID, Sept 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SAVINGS BANKS

Cinco Dias said the banks that are bidding for troubled savings bank CAM do not want to have to put up any money for the debt-ridden bank.

Meanwhile, financial website El Confidencial said La Caixa is studying the acquisition of Catalonian savings banks group Unnim, which on Monday said it would accept state funds after failing to reach an agreement with private investors to recapitalise.

OHL

A consortium controlled by the Spanish builder has won a 1 billion euro rail order in Turkey, one of the country's largest public works contracts, Expansion reported on Wednesday, without naming sources.

REPSOL , SACYR

Spanish oil group Repsol faces a messy shareholders meeting to decide who runs the company if management and two companies with a combined 29 percent stake cannot call a truce to their ugly power struggle at the company's board meeting this afternoon.



Yesterday, Energy sector regulator decided to hold of on a controversial decision weather to probe the legality of the pact between the two companies Pemex, with nearly 10 percent of Repsol, and Sacyr with about 20 percent ahead of the board meeting.



SANTANDER

The chairman of Spain's biggest bank Emilio Botin said on Tuesday he did not foresee an economic recession on a global scale.

GAMESA , CHINAS'S HUADIAN

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to sell and install 200 megawatts of wind turbines for China's Huadian New Energy Development by 2012.

TELEFONICA

Fitch cuts Telefonica rating to 'BBB+'.

