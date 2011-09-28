MADRID, Sept 28 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SAVINGS BANKS
Cinco Dias said the banks that are bidding for troubled
savings bank CAM do not want to have to put up any money for the
debt-ridden bank.
Meanwhile, financial website El Confidencial said La Caixa
is studying the acquisition of Catalonian savings banks group
Unnim, which on Monday said it would accept state funds after
failing to reach an agreement with private investors to
recapitalise.
OHL
A consortium controlled by the Spanish builder has won a 1
billion euro rail order in Turkey, one of the country's largest
public works contracts, Expansion reported on Wednesday, without
naming sources.
REPSOL , SACYR
Spanish oil group Repsol faces a messy shareholders meeting
to decide who runs the company if management and two companies
with a combined 29 percent stake cannot call a truce to their
ugly power struggle at the company's board meeting this
afternoon.
For a preview, click on
Yesterday, Energy sector regulator decided to hold of on a
controversial decision weather to probe the legality of the pact
between the two companies Pemex, with nearly 10 percent of
Repsol, and Sacyr with about 20 percent ahead of the board
meeting.
For the story, click on
SANTANDER
The chairman of Spain's biggest bank Emilio Botin said on
Tuesday he did not foresee an economic recession on a global
scale. For a full story, click on
GAMESA , CHINAS'S HUADIAN
Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Tuesday it
has signed a deal to sell and install 200 megawatts of wind
turbines for China's Huadian New Energy Development by 2012. For
a full story, click on [
TELEFONICA
Fitch cuts Telefonica rating to 'BBB+'. For a full story,
click on
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on