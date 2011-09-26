MADRID, Sept 26 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
AGBAR
Aguas de Barcelona, affiliate of France's GDF Suez ,
is studying three offers for 66-75 percent of its British
affiliate Bristol Water for up to 154 million pounds, Expansion
said on Monday, citing sources close to the operation.
IBEX
There is plenty of demand for Spain's bonds among investors
despite concerns about high debt levels in Europe, Spanish
Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Saturday.
