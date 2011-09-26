MADRID, Sept 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AGBAR

Aguas de Barcelona, affiliate of France's GDF Suez , is studying three offers for 66-75 percent of its British affiliate Bristol Water for up to 154 million pounds, Expansion said on Monday, citing sources close to the operation.

IBEX

There is plenty of demand for Spain's bonds among investors despite concerns about high debt levels in Europe, Spanish Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Saturday.

