MADRID, Sept 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Spain has decided to delay the planned stock market launch of the state lottery, at which it had hoped to raise up to 9 billion euros and help convince investors its public finances are in order.

SANTANDER

Investors will quiz Spain's Santander on any plans to raise capital and write off Spanish real estate losses at a two-day event in London beginning on thursday, against a backdrop of plummeting confidence in European banks.

Santander said on Wednesday it had poached a new head of strategy and regulation for its British arm from rival Barclays, as the Spanish bank prepares for a listing of the UK business.

REPSOL , SACYR

Repsol said on Wednesday its board asked builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company Pemex not to put into effect a shareholders' pact they drew up last month to boost their influence in the Spanish oil company.

FINANCIAL SHARES

Spain has extended a ban on short-selling financial stocks until market conditions improve, in line with similar moves by France and Italy.

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal is in talks with trade unions over a temporary shutdown of its Sestao steel plant in Spain, the world's top steelmaker said on Wednesday.

IAG

The airline's board will approve the launch of a low-cost service on Oct 4, El Pais reported citing sources.

