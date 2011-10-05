MADRID, Oct 5 MADRID Oct 5The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Spanish indebted builder Sacyr will continue on Wednesday with a board meeting which was suspended on Friday.

The company's savings banks shareholders, with 12.1 percent of capital, will demand that Sacyr cuts its debt by 1.5 billion euros through asset sales, Cinco Dias newspaper said on Wednesday, citing sources close to the banks.

Sacyr's net debt stood at 11.4 billion euros at end-June.

(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)