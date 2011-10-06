MADRID Oct 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BOND AUCTION

Spain is expected to pay a high price for three short-term bonds on Thursday, though at yields below the summer's auctions of the same maturities with investors soothed by the European Central Bank's support in the market.

SACYR REPSOL

Sacyr will have to find new creditors to refinance the 5 billion euro loan it took out to acquire its 20 percent stake in Repsol in 2006 as banks which lent about 1 billion euro to the builder want to pull out of the banking syndicate, newspaper Expansion reported, citing sources close to the refinancing talks.

Separately, El Pais reported that Sacyr's board of directors has delayed a proposal by members to seek peace in a battle with Repsol's management to boost the Spanish builders' influence over the oil group.

IAG

The company resulting from the merger of BA and Iberia will discuss the possible outsourcing of part of Iberia's short and medium-range flights. Spanish pilots plan to strike if outsourcing is decided on, Cinco Dias reported citing union leaders.

