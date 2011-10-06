Arch Coal says Trump administration positive for its business
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
MADRID Oct 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BOND AUCTION
Spain is expected to pay a high price for three short-term bonds on Thursday, though at yields below the summer's auctions of the same maturities with investors soothed by the European Central Bank's support in the market.
For a preview, click on
SACYR REPSOL
Sacyr will have to find new creditors to refinance the 5 billion euro loan it took out to acquire its 20 percent stake in Repsol in 2006 as banks which lent about 1 billion euro to the builder want to pull out of the banking syndicate, newspaper Expansion reported, citing sources close to the refinancing talks.
Separately, El Pais reported that Sacyr's board of directors has delayed a proposal by members to seek peace in a battle with Repsol's management to boost the Spanish builders' influence over the oil group.
IAG
The company resulting from the merger of BA and Iberia will discuss the possible outsourcing of part of Iberia's short and medium-range flights. Spanish pilots plan to strike if outsourcing is decided on, Cinco Dias reported citing union leaders.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.