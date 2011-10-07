MADRID Oct 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Rebel shareholders of Sacyr want the indebted builder to sell part of its Repsol stake if it cannot fully refinance a 4.9 billion euro loan, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources close to the board.

REPSOL

Peru expects to sign six more hydrocarbon contracts this year, which would be the second batch of concessions subject to a new law giving indigenous groups more power to influence oil and gas projects, officials said on Thursday.

He said four contracts would be signed with Ecopetrol and Spain's Repsol-YPF, while two would be with Emerald Energy, based in the United Kingdom.

For a full story, click on

Separately, Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will value long-term investments over quick profits at Repsol as it takes on a bigger decision-making role at the Spanish energy firm, Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.

For a full story, click on

IAG

International Airlines Group, formed from the merger of Iberia and British Airways last year, said on Thursday it had set up a new carrier to handle short- and medium-haul flights from Spain, called Iberia Express.

For a full story, click on

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Paul Day)