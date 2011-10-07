MADRID Oct 7 The following Spanish stocks may
SACYR
Rebel shareholders of Sacyr want the indebted builder to
sell part of its Repsol stake if it cannot fully refinance a 4.9
billion euro loan, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources close to
the board.
REPSOL
Peru expects to sign six more hydrocarbon contracts this
year, which would be the second batch of concessions subject to
a new law giving indigenous groups more power to influence oil
and gas projects, officials said on Thursday.
He said four contracts would be signed with Ecopetrol and
Spain's Repsol-YPF, while two would be with Emerald Energy,
based in the United Kingdom.
Separately, Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will value
long-term investments over quick profits at Repsol as it takes
on a bigger decision-making role at the Spanish energy firm,
Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.
IAG
International Airlines Group, formed from the merger of
Iberia and British Airways last year, said on Thursday it had
set up a new carrier to handle short- and medium-haul flights
from Spain, called Iberia Express.
(Reporting By Paul Day)