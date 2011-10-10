MADRID Oct 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR BANCO PASTOR , SPANISH BANKS
Spain's No. 5 retail bank Banco Popular launched a
bid for its smaller rival Banco Pastor on Friday,
proposing a merger that would give the two poorly capitalised
banks a chance to cut costs and pool resources.
Shares in both banks are expected to resume trading on
Monday after being suspended ahead of the announcement.
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander on Friday filed a binding bid for
Kredyt Bank , the Polish arm of Belgian lender KBC
, daily Parkiet reported on Saturday, quoting one
unnamed source close to the transaction.
TELEFONICA
A Mexico City judge has ordered Mexico's competition
watchdog to void a 2008 resolution declaring certain telecom
companies dominant and potentially anti-competitive, a newspaper
report said on Saturday.
The declaration applied to the Mexico unit of America Movil
, as well as Spain's Telefonica and
Iusacell-Unefon.
GAS NATURAL
The Spanish utility is studying whether to launch a bid for
the Portuguese government's 21 percent stake in EDP ,
Cinco Dias reported citing the company.
IAG
The company formed from the merger of British Airways and
Iberia plans for its Iberia Express low cost airline to make a
profit from the first year, Expansion cited Iberia CEO Rafael
Sanchez Lozano as saying in an interview.
(Reporting By Paul Day)