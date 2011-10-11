BRIEF-Quartiers Properties acquires part of project in Marbella
* Purchase price is 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID Oct 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA is interested in acquiring CatalunyaCaixa, one of the three troubled savings banks that was recently nationalised, El Mundo reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
BANESTO
Spanish bank Banesto, 88-percent owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander, is expected to show a 23.4 percent fall in nine-months net profit when it kicks of the sector earnings season on Tuesday.
BANCO POPULAR , BANCO PASTOR
Moody's said on Monday it is reviewing Banco Popular's debt ratings for downgrade and the debt ratings of Banco Pastor for upgrade.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Paul Day)
* Purchase price is 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
Feb 8 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd