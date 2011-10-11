MADRID Oct 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA is interested in acquiring CatalunyaCaixa, one of the three troubled savings banks that was recently nationalised, El Mundo reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

BANESTO

Spanish bank Banesto, 88-percent owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander, is expected to show a 23.4 percent fall in nine-months net profit when it kicks of the sector earnings season on Tuesday.

BANCO POPULAR , BANCO PASTOR

Moody's said on Monday it is reviewing Banco Popular's debt ratings for downgrade and the debt ratings of Banco Pastor for upgrade.

