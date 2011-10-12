(Repeating to remove extraneous material)

MADRID Oct 12 MADRID, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBEX

Spanish public holiday, markets open

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol and state-owned Petroperu are considering an alliance to market natural gas in Peru. For a full story, click on:

BANKS

Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded a key measure of risk for Spain's banking sector, warning that the economic crisis will continue to have a negative impact on Spanish banks in the next 15-18 months.

The U.S. ratings agency cut the credit ratings of Santander and BBVA by one notch to "AA-"

For more information, click on

Fitch Ratings followed suit soon after with its own downgrade of Spanish banks

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Judy MacInnes)