UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
MADRID Oct 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBEX
Spanish public holiday, markets open
BANKS
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded a key measure of risk for Spain's banking sector, warning that the economic crisis will continue to have a negative impact on Spanish banks in the next 15-18 months.
The U.S. ratings agency cut the credit ratings of Santander and BBVA by one notch to "AA-"
For more information, click on
Fitch Ratings followed suit soon after with its own downgrade of Spanish banks
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
* OECD stocks fall below 3 bln barrels, first time since Dec '15
* Power grid pushed to its limit, prices soar to A$14,000/MWh