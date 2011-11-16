MADRID Nov 16The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

COMPANIES

ABENGOA

Spanish engineering company Abengoa said on Tuesday it has revised its 2011 earnings targets upwards after posting a 41 percent rise in core earnings in the first nine months of the year. For a full story, click on

ECONOMY

Spain final Q3 GDP figures will be published.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on