MADRID Oct 13 Spanish stocks may be affected by the following events, newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Spanish government has asked the European Union not to carry out harsher stress tests on its banks. France and Germany have reportedly done the same, according to official sources cited by El Pais.

Three of Spain's largest banks: Santander , BBVA and Bankia Bankia , would be among the worst faring financial institutions if harsher stress tests were carried out, website elconfidencial reported without citing a source.

BANKINTER

Bankinter is seeking to acquire a Spanish bank after failing in its attempt to buy Belguim group KBC's private bank last week, elconfidencial.com reported citing financial sources.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on