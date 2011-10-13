MADRID Oct 13 Spanish stocks may be affected by
the following events, newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
The Spanish government has asked the European Union not to
carry out harsher stress tests on its banks. France and Germany
have reportedly done the same, according to official sources
cited by El Pais.
Three of Spain's largest banks: Santander , BBVA
and Bankia Bankia , would be among
the worst faring financial institutions if harsher stress tests
were carried out, website elconfidencial reported without citing
a source.
BANKINTER
Bankinter is seeking to acquire a Spanish bank after failing
in its attempt to buy Belguim group KBC's private bank last
week, elconfidencial.com reported citing financial sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on