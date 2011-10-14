MADRID Oct 14 Spanish stocks may be affected by the following events, newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil firm Repsol expects to invest about $1 billion in refinery and exploration projects in Peru, company President Antonio Brufau said on Thursday after meeting with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala. For a full story, click on:

ABERTIS

The motorway company is seeking 3 billion euros of brownfield highway concessions on the east coast of the United States, Cinco Dias reported without citing a source.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Thursday it has issued 600 million euros of a new 4-year bond due Jan. 25 2016.

For a full story, click on:

FERROVIAL , FCC , ABERTIS , ACCIONA

Spain shelved the multi-billion euro privatisation of its two biggest airports on Thursday after bidders struggled to raise financing. Local infrastructure firms Ferrovial, FCC, Abertis and Acciona were all involved in the sale process. For a full story, click on:

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on