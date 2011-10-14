MADRID Oct 14 Spanish stocks may be affected by
REPSOL
Spanish oil firm Repsol expects to invest about $1 billion
in refinery and exploration projects in Peru, company President
Antonio Brufau said on Thursday after meeting with Peruvian
President Ollanta Humala. For a full story, click on:
ABERTIS
The motorway company is seeking 3 billion euros of
brownfield highway concessions on the east coast of the United
States, Cinco Dias reported without citing a source.
IBERDROLA
Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Thursday it has
issued 600 million euros of a new 4-year bond due Jan. 25 2016.
For a full story, click on:
FERROVIAL , FCC , ABERTIS , ACCIONA
Spain shelved the multi-billion euro privatisation of its
two biggest airports on Thursday after bidders struggled to
raise financing. Local infrastructure firms Ferrovial, FCC,
Abertis and Acciona were all involved in the sale process. For a
full story, click on:
