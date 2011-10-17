Oct 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAl , EDP

Spanish power company Gas Natural is studying joining forces with Algerian state energy group Sonatrach to bid for a stake in Portugal's EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.

The Spanish group is also considering other partners in a bid for the 21 percent stake of EDP being privatised by the Portuguese government, the newspaper said.

BANKS

British bank Barclays is looking at four Spanish savings banks as a way of bolstering its position in the country, the Sunday Telegraph reported without citing sources.

