BRIEF-MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
Oct 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAS NATURAl , EDP
Spanish power company Gas Natural is studying joining forces with Algerian state energy group Sonatrach to bid for a stake in Portugal's EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.
The Spanish group is also considering other partners in a bid for the 21 percent stake of EDP being privatised by the Portuguese government, the newspaper said.
BANKS
British bank Barclays is looking at four Spanish savings banks as a way of bolstering its position in the country, the Sunday Telegraph reported without citing sources.
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.