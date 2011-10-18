Oct 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The Eurozone's largest bank is in talks to sell a third of its real estate assets valued at 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion)to two risk capital funds, Expansion reported citing sources close to the talks.

Expansion said the deal could take months to close given that Santander does not accept the 70 percent discount to the valuation of the assets that the the funds are offering and is only prepared to sell them at a maximum discount of 40 percent.

Santander declined to comment.

BANKS

The Bank of Spain will publish bad loans data for the country's banking system in August.

IBEX

Spain's Treasury 's 12 and 18 month T-bill auctions will provide another measure of investor confidence in the country's economy.

IAG

The chief executive of Iberia, BA's partner in the merged IAG group, speaks at a press breakfast in Madrid.

Separately, The Irish government has spoken to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG) about the possibility of buying the state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus , Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

ACCIONA

The energy and construction group has teamed up with India's Connect Power to develop 600 megawatts of wind power in the state of Gujarat, Cinco Dias reported citing Acciona sources.

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)