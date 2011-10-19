Oct 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander is planning to sell a parcel of 12,000 Spanish flats, and property hedge funds Cerberus and Morgan Stanley are front runners for the sale, website El Confidencial reported.

ECONOMY

Moody's cuts Spain's ratings by two notches. For a full story, click on:

SAVINGS BANKS-ASSET SALES

Spanish savings bank Liberbank said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell 85 percent of telecommunications company Telecable to the Carlyle Group.

For a full story, click on

AMADEUS

Barclays Capital said on Tuesday it is placing 30.62 million shares, or 6.84 percent of Spain-based travel and tourism firm Amadeus IT Holding with a group of private investors.

For a full story, click on:

OHL

The Spanish builder is finalising the sale of its environmental services unit for 200 million euros ($274 million), to South Korea's GS E&G, Expansion reported citing sources close to the talks.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.727 Euros) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)