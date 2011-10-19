Oct 19 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
SANTANDER
Santander is planning to sell a parcel of 12,000 Spanish
flats, and property hedge funds Cerberus and Morgan Stanley are
front runners for the sale, website El Confidencial reported.
ECONOMY
Moody's cuts Spain's ratings by two notches. For a full
SAVINGS BANKS-ASSET SALES
Spanish savings bank Liberbank said on Tuesday it has agreed
to sell 85 percent of telecommunications company Telecable to
the Carlyle Group.
AMADEUS
Barclays Capital said on Tuesday it is placing 30.62 million
shares, or 6.84 percent of Spain-based travel and tourism firm
Amadeus IT Holding with a group of private investors.
OHL
The Spanish builder is finalising the sale of its
environmental services unit for 200 million euros ($274
million), to South Korea's GS E&G, Expansion reported citing
sources close to the talks.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
