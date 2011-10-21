MADRID Oct 21 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKINTER
The Spanish bank posted net profit of 147 million euros for
the first nine months of 2011.
For a full story, cick on
SACYR , REPSOL
Spanish builder Sacyr's board of directors ousted chairman
Luis del Rivero on Thursday, in a move that could lead to
improved relations with oil company Repsol , of which Sacyr is a
core shareholder.
For a full story, click on
Expansion daily said new Sacyr Charman Manuel Manrique would
meet on Friday with his Repsol counterpart, Antonio Brufau.
El Mundo daily added that Spanish banks including Bankia
helped to oust del Rivero.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)