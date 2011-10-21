MADRID Oct 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

The Spanish bank posted net profit of 147 million euros for the first nine months of 2011.

SACYR , REPSOL

Spanish builder Sacyr's board of directors ousted chairman Luis del Rivero on Thursday, in a move that could lead to improved relations with oil company Repsol , of which Sacyr is a core shareholder.

Expansion daily said new Sacyr Charman Manuel Manrique would meet on Friday with his Repsol counterpart, Antonio Brufau.

El Mundo daily added that Spanish banks including Bankia helped to oust del Rivero.

(Reporting By Martin Roberts)