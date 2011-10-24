MADRID Oct 24 MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL , SACYR

Mexican oil company Pemex said on Friday that a management shake-up at Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso should not have an impact on the two companies' voting block as shareholders in oil company Repsol.

SANTANDER

Private equity firms, including Warburg Pincus and KKR & Co , are buying a 25 percent stake in Banco Santander SA's U.S. consumer finance business for $1 billion, in a bid that the market for Americans with limited access to banking services will grow.

