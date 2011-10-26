MADRID Oct 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial's BAA said on Wednesday passenger traffic had risen by 4.3 percent to 66.7 million, with 6.1 percent growth at Heathrow, while Q3 revenue rose 10.2 percent and adjusted EBITDA was up 17.1 percent.

SANTANDER

Spain's largest bank Santander has stopped selling property held on its books due to price drops of as much as 60 percent, El Mundo reported, citing unnamed sources close to the operations.

ACCIONA

Goldman downgrades Acciona to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price of 88 euros per share, up from 87 euro per share.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday net profit fell 14.l percent in the first nine months of the year to 3.14 billion euros from a year ago, slightly below forecasts, dragged down by lower trading revenues due to financial markets' volatility in the third quarter.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer is due to announce its earnings to end-September around midday.

