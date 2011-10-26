MADRID Oct 26 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial's BAA said on Wednesday passenger traffic had
risen by 4.3 percent to 66.7 million, with 6.1 percent growth at
Heathrow, while Q3 revenue rose 10.2 percent and adjusted EBITDA
was up 17.1 percent.
SANTANDER
Spain's largest bank Santander has stopped selling property
held on its books due to price drops of as much as 60 percent,
El Mundo reported, citing unnamed sources close to the
operations.
ACCIONA
Goldman downgrades Acciona to "neutral" from "buy" with a
target price of 88 euros per share, up from 87 euro per share.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday net profit fell 14.l
percent in the first nine months of the year to 3.14 billion
euros from a year ago, slightly below forecasts, dragged down by
lower trading revenues due to financial markets' volatility in
the third quarter.
MAPFRE
Spanish insurer is due to announce its earnings to
end-September around midday.
(Reporting By Paul Day)