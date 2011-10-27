(UPDATES)

MADRID Oct 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER , BBVA , CAIXABANK , BANKIA , POPULAR

Spain's top five banks will have to find 26 billion euros to meet the requirements of the new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks.

BANKIA

Spain's fourth largest bank plans to sell 4.58 billion euros of property assets to diversify its loan book and raise funds to meet the requirements of Europe's new banks recapitalisation plans, Expansion said on Thursday. It cited Bankia's 2012-2015 strategic plan.

REPSOL , SACYR

Spain's Repsol stripped Luis del Rivero, the ousted chief of builder Sacyr Vallehermoso , of his deputy chairman title on Wednesday and requested his resignation from the board, the oil major said.

SANTANDER

The Spanish bank releases its nine-month results on Thursday with capital levels in focus as Europe thrashes out terms of a Europe-wide bank recapitalisation plan.

Smaller bank Sabadell is also due to report nine-month results before the market opens.

IBERDROLA

Spain's Iberdrola is expected to report its profit in the nine months to September was largely unchanged from a year earlier on Thursday due to weak electricity demand in its core markets and tighter margins in its U.S. renewable energy business.

ABERTIS

Spain's Abertis is expected to report slim growth in the first nine months of 2011 from a year ago on Thursday as negative traffic trends continue throughout Europe, particularly in the toll-way operators' home market.

FERROVIAL

Spain's Ferrovial is expected to report after the close nine-months core profit of 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion), boosted by steady growth at its UK airports division BAA, though its construction business will remain weak.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana, which operates television channels Telecinco and Cuatro, is due to report nine-month results before the market opens, as is smaller television rival Antena 3 .

