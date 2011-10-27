(UPDATES)
SANTANDER , BBVA , CAIXABANK ,
BANKIA , POPULAR
Spain's top five banks will have to find 26 billion euros to
meet the requirements of the new plan to recapitalise Europe's
banks.
BANKIA
Spain's fourth largest bank plans to sell 4.58 billion euros
of property assets to diversify its loan book and raise funds to
meet the requirements of Europe's new banks recapitalisation
plans, Expansion said on Thursday. It cited Bankia's 2012-2015
strategic plan.
REPSOL , SACYR
Spain's Repsol stripped Luis del Rivero, the ousted
chief of builder Sacyr Vallehermoso , of his deputy
chairman title on Wednesday and requested his resignation from
the board, the oil major said.
SANTANDER
The Spanish bank releases its nine-month results on Thursday
with capital levels in focus as Europe thrashes out terms of a
Europe-wide bank recapitalisation plan.
Smaller bank Sabadell is also due to report
nine-month results before the market opens.
IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola is expected to report its profit in the
nine months to September was largely unchanged from a year
earlier on Thursday due to
weak electricity demand in its core markets and tighter margins
in its U.S. renewable energy business.
ABERTIS
Spain's Abertis is expected to report slim growth in the
first nine months of 2011 from a year ago on Thursday as
negative traffic trends continue throughout Europe, particularly
in the toll-way operators' home market.
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial is expected to report after the close
nine-months core profit of 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion),
boosted by steady growth at its UK airports division BAA, though
its construction business will remain weak.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Mediaset Espana, which operates television channels
Telecinco and Cuatro, is due to report nine-month results before
the market opens, as is smaller television rival Antena 3
.
