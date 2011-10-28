MADRID Oct 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's fourth largest bank will release Q3 results on Friday.

BANCO POPULAR

Popular reported a 22.5 percent fall in nine-month profit to 404 million euros as net interest revenue fell 17 percent .

BME

The Spanish stockmarket operator posted a 0.6 percent rise in 9-mth net profit to 118 million euros .

ACS

The Spanish constructor has sold a solar thermal plant in south west Spain to General Electric and its German partner for 111.1 million euros

REE

Spain's power grid operator reported an 18 percent increase in 9-months net profit to 333 million euros.

