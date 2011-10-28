MADRID Oct 28 The following Spanish stocks may
BANKIA
Spain's fourth largest bank will release Q3 results on
Friday.
BANCO POPULAR
Popular reported a 22.5 percent fall in nine-month profit to
404 million euros as net interest revenue fell 17 percent
.
BME
The Spanish stockmarket operator posted a 0.6 percent rise
in 9-mth net profit to 118 million euros .
ACS
The Spanish constructor has sold a solar thermal plant in
south west Spain to General Electric and its German
partner for 111.1 million euros
REE
Spain's power grid operator reported an 18 percent increase
in 9-months net profit to 333 million euros.
